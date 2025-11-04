November Supermoon: When to see the biggest and brightest Moon of the year

It's a marvelous night for a Moondance. The November Supermoon is a must-see, and it's going to be hard to miss.

On Nov. 5, the biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year, coined the full Beaver Supermoon, will be on full display. Although Wednesday's Moon will peak around 8:20 a.m., North Americans will still have the opportunity to marvel at the towering Moon either the night before or after its official peak.

The Full Beaver Supermoon will be both the biggest and brightest moon of 2025, and at its closest point will be about 221,823 miles away from Earth, compared to an average full Moon that sits 238,900 miles away from Earth, according to NASA.

On Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, the Moon may appear larger than usual but will be just 98% full.

Though the origin of the term Beaver Moon is disputed, there is no controversy over the magnificence of a November Full Moon, especially when it's a Supermoon.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac , there are varying thoughts about how November’s event got its nickname. Some believe it originated because of traps put out by Native Americans to capture beavers, while others believe it comes from beavers building their winter dams before waterways freeze.

A Supermoon occurs when a Full Moon cycle coincides with perigee. During its 27-day orbit, the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, and its farthest, known as apogee. When perigee coincides with the full Moon, we have a Supermoon. According to NASA, this term isn’t an astronomical definition but is usually used to describe a full Moon within at least 90% of its closest point in orbit to Earth.

Stargazers have been in luck in 2025, with three consecutive Supermoons to wrap up the year. In October, a stunning Full Harvest Supermoon captured the attention of millions around the globe, burning a beautiful bright orange in the night sky.

Following the full Beaver Supermoon, there will be yet another Supermoon as the "Cold Supermoon" will occur on Dec. 4.

It’s not unusual for Supermoons to happen in succession this way. There are only three to four a year, and they always happen consecutively.

For stargazers, 2026 will pick up right where we left off, with a fourth consecutive Supermoon predicted to occur on Jan. 3, 2026.