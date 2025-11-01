Must-see astronomical events this November: Brightest Supermoon of the year, dazzling pair of meteor showers

This November, millions across the U.S. will get a chance to see the biggest and brightest Supermoon as well as a pair of meteor showers through the night sky.

Get ready for a great month of skywatching across America this November.

November 5: Must-See Supermoon

November kicks off with a midweek Supermoon, dubbed the Full Beaver Moon, on Nov. 5 that you will not want to miss.

The Full Beaver Moon will peak around 8:20 a.m., so North America will have to watch for the Moon either the night before or after its official peak.

This Supermoon is set to illuminate the sky as the brightest and largest Moon of 2025.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the Farmer’s Almanac , there are varying thoughts about how November’s event got its nickname. Some believe it originated because of traps put out by Native Americans to capture beavers, while others believe it comes from beavers building their winter dams before waterways freeze.

A Supermoon occurs because the Moon’s orbit of Earth is not a perfect circle but elliptical.

During its 27-day orbit, the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, and its farthest, known as apogee.

When perigee coincides with the full Moon, we have a Supermoon. According to NASA, this term isn’t an astronomical definition but is usually used to describe a full Moon within at least 90% of its closest point in orbit to Earth.

November 5: Taurid Meteor Showers

The Southern Taurids will be active through Nov. 20 and are expected to peak on Nov. 5, when the fireball swarm component peaks, according to the American Meteorogical Society. Rich in fireballs, Southern Taurids streak across the sky.

The Northern Taurids are expected to peak on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. Similar to the Southern Taurids, the Northern Taurids streak fireballs across the sky, peaking late in the season.

November 17: Leonid Meteor Shower Peak

November's can't-miss skywatching lineup includes the Leonid meteor shower peak in mid-November on Nov. 16 and 17.

Considered a major meteor shower, the Leonids have notably lit up the skies and have a storied history of meteor storms producing a spectacular show.

MUST-SEE CELESTIAL EVENTS OF 2025

Under ideal conditions, the Leonids will peak between midnight and sunrise on Nov. 17.

The waning Moon will help to not interfere with the show, which began in early November and will end in early December.

Skygazers may see 10 to 20 meteors per hour during the event since it won’t be at peak levels.

According to NASA , about every 33 years, the Leonids produce a meteor storm with at least 1,000 meteors per hour. The last major event occurred in 2002, so with each preceding meteor shower, the event should get more vivid until the peak.

Per Nasa, we aren't expected to have another true meteor storm until 2099.

Don't Forget: October's Orionids Still Active

Although the Orionids peaked in late October, they will be active until Nov. 7.

The Orionids can sometimes also produce fireballs, so look for bright explosions of light when viewing.