See it: Northern Lights captured on stunning video from astronaut aboard International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION – A dramatic video shared by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) showed a vivid display of the Northern Lights from miles above Earth.

NASA Astronaut Don Petit was recording as the ISS was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The nearly minute-long video shows lightning within thunderstorms at the surface of the Earth, while bright city lights can be seen dotting the landscape below.

As the video continues, light from the Sun can be seen moving across an ocean as the ISS spins 180 degrees to prepare to dock with the Russian spacecraft. As it does, a vivid display of swirling green lights dances across the sky below.

Pettit regularly posts videos of auroras, bird’s-eye views of the Earth and experiments aboard the space station.