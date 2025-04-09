Search
Earth & Space
See it: Northern Lights captured on stunning video from astronaut aboard International Space Station

NASA Astronaut Don Pettit regularly posts videos of auroras, bird’s-eye views of the Earth and experiments aboard the space station.

By Steven Yablonski
NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION – A dramatic video shared by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) showed a vivid display of the Northern Lights from miles above Earth.

NASA Astronaut Don Petit was recording as the ISS was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday.

This animated image comes from a video shared by NASA Astronaut Don Petit from the International Space Station on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The nearly minute-long video shows lightning within thunderstorms at the surface of the Earth, while bright city lights can be seen dotting the landscape below.

As the video continues, light from the Sun can be seen moving across an ocean as the ISS spins 180 degrees to prepare to dock with the Russian spacecraft. As it does, a vivid display of swirling green lights dances across the sky below.

Pettit regularly posts videos of auroras, bird’s-eye views of the Earth and experiments aboard the space station.

