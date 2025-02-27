Northern Lights could dazzle portions of US from New York to Washington on Thursday

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said the Northern Lights may be visible in parts of the Lower 48 states after a Geomagnetic Storm Warning was issued on Thursday.

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale , with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions.

Moderate, level 2 out of 5, geomagnetic storming is possible on Thursday.

At that level, the SWPC said power grid fluctuations could occur, and high-latitude power systems may even experience voltage alarms.

In addition, satellite orientation irregularities may occur, and increased drag on low-Earth orbit satellites is possible.

Because of the geomagnetic storm, the SWPC said the Northern Lights may be visible farther south than usual on Thursday.

Scientists said the Northern Lights may be visible as far south as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state.