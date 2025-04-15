Search
Earth & Space
Solar storms could trigger Northern Lights as far south as Kentucky Tuesday night

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Prediction of G3 on the geomagnetic storm scale for early Wednesday morning. The scale goes up to G5.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

A strong geomagnetic storm unleashed by multiple magnetic eruptions on the Sun means many Americans in the Lower 48 could be treated to quite a spectacle late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, as the Northern Lights could glimmer across much of the northern U.S. – perhaps as far south as Kentucky.

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

Potential Aurora Viewing for early Wednesday morning.

The Northern Lights are produced by geomagnetic storms, or phenomena in which waves of particles from the Sun cause a disturbance in the magnetic field that envelops our planet.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning for a "strong" G3 level event on the geomagnetic storm scale for early Wednesday morning. The scale goes up to G5.

WHAT ARE THE 5 CATEGORIES THAT MEASURE GEOMAGNETIC STORMS?

Those interested in watching the Northern Lights late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning can check the forecast below to see whether clouds could get in the way for the show.

Stargazing Forecast

Americans in cities, such as Frankfort, Kentucky, and Chicago, will have some of the clearest skies. 

Unfortunately, clouds will reign supreme over Pennsylvania and much of the Northeast

The most vivid sights of the Northern Lights will take place over the Rockies and Western U.S. right before sunrise, according to FOX Forecast Center Meteorologist Christopher Tate. 

The best way to see the aurora is to find a place away from city lights with a clear view of the northern horizon. The lights will show up better on camera, especially with a few seconds' exposure. But strong displays are still visible with just your eyes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FILE: Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky in Alaska's Eklutna Tailrace, United States on March 09, 2025.

In addition to creating the Northern Lights, the G3 geomagnetic storm has the potential to interrupt radio frequencies and cause some satellite navigation problems.

After the initial geomagnetic storm level of G3, the SWPC said the storm will decrease to a G1 on Thursday and then below G1 by Friday.

