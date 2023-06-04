North Carolina residents report feeling earthquake early Sunday morning

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Hundreds of residents across western North Carolina reported feeling the ground move when an earthquake occurred early Sunday morning.

The magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported just after 6 a.m. EDT about 18 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina, in the Blueridge Mountains, according to the USGS.

WHAT ARE THE LARGEST EARTHQUAKES TO STRIKE THE US?

Hundreds of people across the area reported feeling the shaking, with most residents experiencing weak to light shaking, according to the USGS website.

Several earthquakes have rocked North Carolina over the years, including a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in 2020 and a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in 1861.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries due to Sunday's earthquake.