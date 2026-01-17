Search
Earth & Space
New moon to peak Sunday evening as one of last big skywatching events for January

Feb. 1 marks the next full moon on the calendar, known as the "Snow Moon."

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The first new moon of the year peaks on Sunday, as one of the last major skywatching events for January.

The new moon signals the reset of the moon's calendar, peaking for just one day.

January 2026 Moon Phases

(NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA)

There is actually no moon in the sky when there's a "new moon," so there's nothing to look up for, because the moon is not illuminated by the sun

Following Sunday's new moon, a tiny sliver of the moon will start to appear in the night sky until it becomes thicker and thicker, eventually representing a whole and becoming a full moon once again.

The next phase in the moon's cycle is a waxing crescent.

While there's no moon to see, it is a great time to go stargazing, as there's no moonlight to block the stars.

The new moon is said to symbolize new beginnings, and many cultures around the world celebrate the new moon as a lunar rebirth, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Feb. 1 marks the next full moon on the calendar, known as the "Snow Moon."

