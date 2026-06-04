How long will it take to rebuild the New Glenn rocket launchpad after massive explosion?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A week after the explosion of the Blue Origin rocket in Florida, experts are working to thoroughly analyze and discover the root cause of the issue.

The Blue Origin space rocket was conducting business as usual ahead of the rocket launch at the Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday night.

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In an event referred to as a "hotfire anomaly," officials are working to piece together what happened at the launch complex.

As the investigation continues, plans cannot afford to be delayed, as many question how long it will take to rebuild the launchpad.

While there is no specific time frame for the official return to full operations at the launchpad, Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said that they will fly again before the end of this year.

Limp said this hiccup will not slow down Blue Origin’s bigger goals and plans, including delivering crew-carrying rovers and supplies to the moon to establish a base.

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Thankfully, components such as the propellant farm, oxygen, liquid hydrogen and LNG tanks are all in good shape. The water tower is also good, according to Blue Origin.

The big support tower is damaged, but can be repaired in place, rather than torn down and replaced, according to officials.

Blue Origin regained some access to Launch Complex 36 two days after the explosion, and they plan to clear the pad and "have a good rebuild plan in place," according to Limp.

"Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on social media.

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As the investigation and early stages of the rebuild continue, officials will have a clearer, more definite date for the official return of operations.

Blue Origin has invested more than $1 billion to rebuild the launch site from the ground up. It's unknown how much it'll cost to rebuild.

The launch complex was completed in 2021, and it is the first newly rebuilt launch complex since the 1960s.