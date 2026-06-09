NASA's experimental aircraft flies supersonic for the first time

NASA's X-59 achieved a major milestone on Friday, when it flew faster than the speed of sound for the first time.

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According to NASA, the experimental aircraft's achievement sets the stage for demonstrating its quiet supersonic capabilities.

"Since the aircraft's first flight on Oct. 28, 2025, the team has made tremendous progress, flying 16 times in the last 90 days and settling into a steady test rhythm," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said.

The flight took place at Edwards Air Force Base in California, where NASA test pilot Jim "Clue" Less reached a speed of approximately Mach 1.1 (713 mph) and an altitude of 43,400 feet.

The flight lasted about 81 minutes as the team continued testing the aircraft at both subsonic and supersonic speeds.

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A NASA F-15 chase plane flew nearby to monitor the X-59.

The aircraft was designed to fly at supersonic speeds while producing only a quiet thump instead of a loud sonic boom.

"The X-59's first supersonic flight is a testament to America's enduring leadership in science, engineering and aerospace innovation," Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president for science and technology and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, said.

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In a few days, the aircraft is expected to conduct its first "mission conditions" flight. During that test, it will reach a cruising speed of Mach 1.4 (925 mph) and an altitude of approximately 55,000 feet.

Eventually, the X-59 will fly over communities at this speed and altitude, allowing NASA to gather data on how residents perceive the aircraft's sound.

NASA will then share that data with U.S. and international regulators to help establish new noise standards for future commercial supersonic flights.

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"This achievement comes as the Trump administration continues its work to unleash supersonic flight and enable American ingenuity," Kratsios said.

Over the past several months, the X-59 has been flying across a wide range of speeds and altitudes to evaluate its performance. This process is known as envelope expansion.

Once the aircraft completes this phase, researchers will focus on its sound profile to ensure it produces only a quiet thump.

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The X-59 is a key part of NASA's Quesst mission, which aims to pave the way for commercial supersonic flights around the world.

The technology could help travelers reach their destinations faster while minimizing noise disturbances for people on the ground.