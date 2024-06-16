NASA delays Boeing Starliner departure from International Space Station for more testing

NASA managers have opted to delay the Boeing Starliner's departure from the International Space Station until later this week to allow more time to test ongoing issues with the spacecraft, which is set to carry two NASA astronauts back to Earth.

Starliner's Crew Flight Test (CFT) with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore was initially expected to last about eight days after the veteran astronauts arrived at the ISS on June 6. Their stay in space will last about twice as long as the original estimate as Boeing and NASA finalize departure plans.

Last week, NASA said it was targeting the undocking on June 18 but has now pushed the departure to no earlier than June 22.

In addition to helium leaks on the spacecraft, teams are working on issues with at least four Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters, part of the propulsion system, which delayed the Starliner’s docking with the ISS.

NASA and Boeing teams plan to complete a test fire of the spacecraft's eight aft-facing thrusters while the Starliner is docked at the ISS.

"We are continuing to understand the capabilities of Starliner to prepare for the long-term goal of having it perform a six-month docked mission at the space station," NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said. "The crew will perform additional hatch operations to better understand its handling, repeat some ‘safe haven’ testing and assess piloting using the forward window."

During their time in space, Williams and Wilmore have completed tasks on the ISS, including research in the orbiting laboratory and helping their fellow astronauts prepare for upcoming spacewalks. The astronauts will also check temperatures in the Starliner cabin "to correlate to the life support system temperature measurements."

When Williams and Wilmore depart the ISS, Starliner will complete a deorbit burn and land in the New Mexico desert using a parachute and airbag system.

NASA and Boeing leadership will provide more information Tuesday about the astronauts' return and the ongoing testing.