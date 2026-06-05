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NASA astronauts return to International Space Station after Russia pauses repairs to new leaks

The new leaks were found in the Zvezda service module transfer tunnel, which has been plagued by a series of ongoing cracks that have been managed by Russia's Roscosmos agency.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
The International Space Station (ISS) has hosted astronauts living and working in space for more than two decades, making groundbreaking contributions to technology and medicine along the way. 02:53

What is the International Space Station?

The International Space Station (ISS) has hosted astronauts living and working in space for more than two decades, making groundbreaking contributions to technology and medicine along the way.

NASA astronauts resumed normal operations aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday after briefly sheltering in the docked SpaceX Dragon spacecraft while Russia's space agency paused a repair operation that was intended to address new leaks found in the Russian segment of the station. Astronauts had taken "safe haven procedures" out of an abundance of caution, according to NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens.

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The new leaks were found in the Zvezda service module transfer tunnel, which has been plagued by a series of ongoing cracks that have been managed by Russia's Roscosmos agency, Stevens said.

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Four astronauts from the SpaceX Crew-12 mission and NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who was also aboard the station, were ordered to take shelter in the Dragon spacecraft that's docked at the ISS while Roscosmos attempted to carry out a more extensive repair operation Friday.

NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway, middle left, Jessica Meir, middle right, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, left, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, right, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil  A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-12 mission launch, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 

(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani / NASA)

The Crew-12 mission, which launched on Feb. 13, includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Williams arrived separately on Nov. 27, 2025, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft on top is seen on the launch pad at sunset at Space Launch Complex 40 as preparations continue for the Crew-12 mission, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft on top is seen on the launch pad at sunset at Space Launch Complex 40 as preparations continue for the Crew-12 mission, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. 

((NASA/Aubrey Gemignani) / NASA)

The astronauts returned later Friday after Roscosmos paused repairs indefinitely.

"NASA has instructed the crew members inside the Dragon spacecraft to end the safe haven procedures and return to planned operations aboard the International Space Station," Stevens said.

"We look forward to working with Roscosmos on a collaborative approach to address the leaks."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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