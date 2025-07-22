Search
Earth & Space
Mountain lion attacks 4-year-old in Washington’s Olympic National Park

If you encounter a mountain lion, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says to make yourself appear larger and more aggressive. Open your jacket, raise your arms and throw stones or branches without turning away.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Officials with the National Park Service (NPS) said a 4-year-old child was injured after being bitten by a mountain lion inside Washington state’s Olympic National Park over the weekend.

The NPS said park rangers were alerted just after 3 p.m. on Sunday that a collared mountain lion bit the child while they were walking with their family on the popular trail.

FILE -- A mountain lion was spotted in the Brentwood area Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school in the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard. The lion was initially hiding amid some trees in an alleyway near the Brentwood Country Club.

Paramedics and national park staff responded to the area, and they were able to take the unidentified victim to a Seattle hospital to be treated for injuries related to the incident.

A search for the animal began just after the attack was reported, and it was located a few hours later.

Officials said there is no threat to the public, and witnesses to the event are being asked to call 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Anyone outdoors in areas where mountain lions frequent should be aware of their surroundings.

If you encounter a mountain lion, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says to make yourself appear larger and more aggressive. Open your jacket, raise your arms and throw stones or branches without turning away.

It’s also important to know to never run away from the mountain lion because that could trigger their instinct to chase and attack.

