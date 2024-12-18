See it: Complete fossil of mastodon jaw discovered in backyard of New York home

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. – The first discovery of a mastodon fossil in New York state in 11 years was found in the backyard of a Mid-Hudson Valley home.

The fossil was found by a resident near Scotchtown, New York, who noticed a piece of a mastodon jaw protruding from the topsoil, according to the New York State Museum.

The homeowner saw two teeth of the fossil hidden by the fronds of a plant in their backyard, the New York State Museum said. After unearthing those two teeth, the homeowner found two more teeth slightly below the surface.

"When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts," the homeowner said. "I'm thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community."

Researchers from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange were able to uncover the fossilized mastodon jaw along with a rib fragment and a toe bone, all of which belonged to an adult mastodon.

"This discovery is a testament to the rich paleontological history of New York and the ongoing efforts to understand its past," said Robert Feranec, Ph.D., director of Research & Collections and curator of Ice Age animals at the New York State Museum. "This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region."

The fossils will be carbon-dated and analyzed to determine the mastodon's habitat, what it ate and how old it was, museum officials said.

"Fossils are resources that provide remarkable snapshots of the past, allowing us to not only reconstruct ancient ecosystems but also provide us with better context and understanding of the current world around us," Feranec said. "Each discovery like this one brings us one step closer to piecing together the full story of New York."

More than 150 mastodon fossils have been found in the state of New York, according to the museum. About a third of mastodon fossil discoveries have happened in Orange County.