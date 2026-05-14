Video: Massive swarm of termites appear in night sky, and it's actually more common than you'd think

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – Members of a local sheriff’s office encountered unusual conditions on the road this week when they saw a huge swarm of termites flying around in Louisiana.

First responders are ready for almost anything while on the job. Still, there isn’t much that could prepare anyone for a humongous swarm of termites flying through the area.

That's what happened in Abita Springs, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

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Footage shared by Deputy Justin Blackwell captured what he jokingly described to be six billion termites swarming through the New Orleans metro area overnight. It's almost like a scene out of a movie.

According to the City of New Orleans, the most common termite in the region is the Formosan subterranean termite, introduced to the U.S. after World War II from Eastern Asia via infested wooden cargo crates.

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It is estimated that these termite colonies can consist of one to four million, which makes sense when you look at the footage from the sheriff’s office.

Termite swarms are a pretty common occurrence in Louisiana, but the sight is not an easy one to prepare for.

The Louisiana State University Ag Center said the Formosan subterranean termites swarm and spread colonies around Mother's Day every year. The swarm season for this termite starts as early as April and lasts through June, with a peak in early to mid-May.

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This type of termite is an invasive species and the most destructive structural pest in the state of Louisiana. Termite infestations cost an estimated $1 billion a year in property damages, repairs and control measures, according to the USDA.