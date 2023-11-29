See it: 'Stunning' visuals of Martian clouds give first-of-its-kind view of Red Planet

On Wednesday, NASA released panoramic images of the horizon on Mars, giving scientists an opportunity to see the Martian landscape below layers of clouds and dust.

"Stitched end to end, the 10 images offer not only a fresh, and stunning, view of Mars, but also one that will help scientists gain new insights into the Martian atmosphere," the agency said.

One of the images is a false color composite made by combining three channels of infrared data, according to NASA. This combination highlights the gauzy layer of water-ice clouds and dust in the atmosphere.

Some of the other images appear in black and white and feature a number of notable regions of Mars.

MARS ROVER INSTRUMENT MOXIE GENERATES ENOUGH OXYGEN FOR SMALL DOG

For example, the image below is a snippet from a panorama of the Eastern Hellas Basin, which NASA said is an ancient impact basin that, at more than 1,000 miles wide, is the largest one on Mars. Within the basin are craters and other features, along with wisps of clouds.

In addition to the Martian surface, images of the two moons that orbit Mars. One of those moons, Photos, is shown in the animated series of images below.

The challenges of capturing the images

The view provided by the images is uncommon, largely because of the challenges involved in creating it, according to NASA.

NASA PHOTO MAY SHOW EVIDENCE OF ANCIENT WILD RIVER ON MARS

The images were shot on May 9 by using a camera on the spacecraft 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter, which circles the Red Planet every two hours. However, the fixed camera only points downward onto the Martian surface.

To angle the camera in a way to have it capture a side view of the horizon, a team of scientists had to rotate the entire Odyssey orbiter by nearly 90 degrees.

Additionally, they had to make this adjustment while ensuring Odyssey’s solar panels still received sunlight to power them without damaging sensitive equipment.

They were able to find the best approach, but it required that the orbiter’s antenna be pointed away from Earth, leaving the team out of communication with the spacecraft for several hours.

A historic Odyssey mission

Odyssey flies above the Red Planet about 250 miles above its surface, roughly the same altitude as the International Space Station as it orbits Earth.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As of Wednesday, the spacecraft has been orbiting Mars for 22 years, making it the longest-operating NASA spacecraft on Mars.