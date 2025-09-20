NASA’s Curiosity rover captures new sweeping panorama of the Martian landscape

NASA’s Curiosity rover recently captured a sweeping panorama of Mars’ Gale Crater under exceptionally favorable viewing conditions, offering one of the clearest looks yet at the vast Martian basin.

The panorama, composed of 44 images taken by the rover’s Mastcam instrument, shows views of the crater floor with sights of the northern rim dozens of miles away.

The data was stitched together at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, where colors were adjusted to replicate what the scene would look like to the human eye under Earth-like lighting.

Curiosity has been exploring Gale Crater since August 2012, nearly a year after its launch from Florida’s Space Coast in late 2011.

The rover’s primary mission continues to be determining whether Mars ever produced environmental conditions suitable for microbial life.

SEE THE CLEAREST PHOTO YET FROM THE SURFACE OF MARS

The car-sized explorer has a robotic arm and a suite of instruments capable of drilling into rock, analyzing samples and taking high-resolution images.

Among its discoveries over the last decade are findings that suggest Mars once housed an extensive network of lakes and streams.

Curiosity has also detected rocks rich in organic carbon and chemical elements including sulfur, phosphorus and oxidized iron.

The rover was joined on the Red Planet by Perseverance in 2021, which, in addition to documenting the Martian surface, is taking part in a sample return program.

The sample return mission is a coordinated effort by NASA and the European Space Agency, which one day could allow for the collection and return of samples from Mars to Earth. However, the logistics and funding are still in the planning phases, and the mission is unlikely to be completed before 2040.

SEE THE OBJECTS HUMANS LEFT BEHIND ON THE MOON

Both rovers continue to push pre-mission expectations set before their arrival on the Red Planet.

Curiosity was originally designed for a two-year mission, but NASA says the robotic explorer continues to perform exceptionally well as it approaches its 14th year on Mars.

All of its power comes from a Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator, which is a nuclear battery that produces electricity from heat.

With careful energy management, the space agency estimates the rover will be operational for at least two more years until radioactive decay takes its toll.