Manhattanhenge on the horizon: The best times and places to view New York City’s ultimate sunscape

NEW YORK CITY, NY — New Yorkers are just days away from that time of year again.

The setting sun is about to fall in perfect alignment with Manhattan’s east-west grid, creating a glowing corridor between the city’s towering skyscrapers. It is time for Manhattanhenge!

LĀHAINĀ NOON: THE RARE SOLAR PHENOMENON THAT MAKES SHADOWS DISAPPEAR IN HAWAII

The phenomenon takes the stage with a partial alignment on Thursday night, followed by the highly anticipated full alignment on Friday.

So, prepare your cameras now, because the stunning view only lasts a few short minutes and occurs only four times a year.

WHY ARE EARLIEST SUNRISES A WEEK OR MORE BEFORE SUMMER SOLSTICE?

The phenomenon was coined "Manhattanhenge" by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in 1997.

According to PBS News, Tyson thought "that the setting sun framed by Manhattan's high-rises could be compared to the sun's rays striking the center of the Stonehenge circle on the solstice."

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

But unlike Stonehenge, designed and built to align with the summer solstice, Manhattanhenge occurs roughly three weeks before the summer solstice and three weeks after, happening by architectural coincidence.

THIS IS WHAT NEW TRAVEL DATA UNCOVERS ABOUT THIS SUMMER'S BIGGEST TRENDS

The "half-sun" view is set to take place at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, the "full-sun" view will grace the New York City sky at 8:13 Friday night.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation lists the following locations to catch the most epic views:

57th Street

42nd Street

34th Street

23rd Street

14th Street

Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan

Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The department also recommends getting to your preferred location early and facing west towards the sunset, while moving further east to grab the best shot of the afterglow, illuminating the towering buildings.

Planning on catching these picture-perfect views? Be sure to send in all your best shots and videos to Foxweather.com/connect!

And if you miss this month's glowing cityscape, July will bring the final two chances of the year to witness the phenomenon.

'CALIFORNIA HENGE' STUNS CROWDS WITH EPIC SAN FRANCISCO SUNRISE

The sun will align perfectly with the city grid on July 11 and 12.