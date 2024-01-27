Hundreds of manatees spotted at Florida wildlife refuge in dramatic video

CRYSTAL CITY, Fla. – Hundreds of manatees were recently filmed gathering in a Florida wildlife refuge.

"Citrus County Florida: It's a truly wondrous place," the Citrus County government said in a Facebook post along with dramatic drone video of the sea cows.

The mammals had gathered Tuesday at Three Sisters Springs, part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge in central Florida.

Crystal River is home to the only national wildlife refuge in the U.S. specifically created to protect habitats for Florida’s beloved official marine mammal.

Three Sisters Springs is the last unspoiled and undeveloped spring habitat in Kings Bay, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

King Spring, one of seven federal manatee sanctuaries established from November to March, provides crucial habitat for the more than 600 manatees that migrate there every winter.