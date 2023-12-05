No lettuce for you: Florida doesn’t plan on providing supplemental feeding for manatees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida biologists say they are not planning to reinstate a manatee feeding program for the first time in three years, citing natural resources that have improved in critical habitat zones.

The pilot feeding program started in 2021 after a season of record deaths in the Sunshine State.

At least 600,000 pounds of leafy greens were given to manatees over two years after the disappearance of essential seagrass along the state's east coast.

According to biologists, manatees responded positively to the enhanced nutrients, as the warm-blooded animals faced vulnerabilities from disease and malnourishment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently posted the update to its website, and despite the species’ recent struggles, staff believes there won’t be a negative impact created by the void.

"Staff from the FWC and the USFWS reviewed information from the past two seasons of the supplemental feeding trial, which includes habitat conditions, manatee health, distribution, and environmental factors. Additionally, the agencies sought out and reviewed insight from veterinary, manatee care, behavioral, health and habitat experts. The Indian River Lagoon area provides vital habitat to manatees in all seasons. Certain parts of the Mosquito Lagoon exhibit seagrass recovery, likely contributing to an overall improvement of manatee condition and, unless there are setbacks, another supplemental feeding trial will likely not be necessary," the FWC stated.

Experts continue to closely monitor the lagoon and other waterways where the giant sea cows congregate during the winter.

The massive mammals can consume nearly ten percent of their body weight per day, so if they go for an extended period without sufficient nutrients, human intervention could be lifesaving.

Contingency plans are in place to quickly be implemented if a decrease in the natural forage is observed.

The FWC stresses that the Unusual Mortality Event is not over, and state and federal agencies continue to discuss other avenues to help the struggling species.

Fatalities are trending lower

According to the commission, 505 manatees have died in 2023, which, if the pace continues, would put the year on track to have the lowest mortality rate since 2019 and well below the 5-year average.

Over 1,100 manatees died in Florida in 2021, making the year the deadliest on record.

A recent state estimate has put the population of manatees somewhere between 8,350 and 11,730.

A federal review is underway to determine whether the species should be reclassified as endangered versus its current status of threatened.

The animals were removed from the endangered species list in 2017 after their population rebounded from the 1970s.

If a manatee is spotted in cold distress, the FWC wants to hear about it. Witnesses can call the FWC wildlife hotline at 1-888-404-3922.