Watch: Man bikes across frozen pond in Washington, DC and it does not go well

WASHINGTON – A man got stuck in the water after riding his bike on a frozen reflecting pool in the nation's capital Thursday afternoon.

It happened about 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the largest of the many reflecting pools in Washington, D.C.

In the video above, the biker tried to get across the frozen pond but made it about halfway before the ice cracked.

MEAN MOTHER NATURE: TOP 5 EXTREME FORCES OF NATURE IN 2022

"It is a shallow body of water, but you never know what that ice can hold and how dangerous it can be," FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said. "You don't do it even though you might think you might be able to ice skate or whatnot."

Thankfully, the reflection pool was shallow. While he did get out quite wet and cold, he was able to get through without any harm.