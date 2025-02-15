Malibu takes another punch, rattled by earthquake hours after damaging storm passes

MALIBU, Calif. — Malibu has taken punch after punch from planet Earth this year, from deadly wildfires to torrents of muddy flash flooding after a potent atmospheric river. Saturday morning, the punches came from below as an earthquake rattled thousands of residents in the area.

While just a coincidence in timing coming on the heels of the storm, the magnitude 3.7 quake struck just before midnight and was centered just 7 miles northwest of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of just over 9 miles.

Over 2,300 people around the Los Angeles area reported feeling the quake to the USGS, stretching from Santa Barbara to the north and even as far south as San Diego.

There were no reports of injures or damage as the area is well-equipped to handle quakes of that minor magnitude.