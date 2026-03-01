Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles rural Nevada

TONOPAH, Nev. – Residents in Nye County, Nevada, were rattled by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

In rural parts of Nevada, a moderate earthquake shook communities outside Tonopah.

According to the USGS, there is an 8% chance of at least one magnitude 4 aftershock over the next day, with at least 18 already occurring within the last 24 hours.

This comes just as the same area experienced a magnitude 2.2 earthquake the previous night.

This graphic shows the 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Nevada on Sunday morning.

Despite the increase in strength since then, areas such as Godfield and Tonopah experienced only minor shaking from the quake.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a swarm of 41 earthquakes has occurred in the region, with this event being the strongest.

The time, location and magnitude of an earthquake can be determined from delicate data collected by a seismometer.

This graphic shows the amount of earthquakes that have occurred in Nevada within the last 24 hours.

According to the USGS, seismometers record the vibrations from earthquakes that travel along the Earth. This allows experts to record underground shaking.

No damage or injuries are reported at this time.

