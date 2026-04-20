Lyrid meteor shower expected to dazzle the night sky Tuesday night

Space lovers and skywatchers have much to look forward to this month, with a plethora of activity already occurring in April.

Beginning on April 21 and 22, the annual Lyrid meteor shower will occur and reach its peak on the first night of the space storm.

Observers will be able to view around 18 meteors per hour dazzling the night sky.

THE BEST CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2026 YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

According to NASA, this meteor shower comes from the debris left behind by Comet Thatcher, which was first discovered on April 5, 1861, by A.E. Thatcher.

It takes about 415.5 years for the comet to orbit the sun once, and it last came closest to the sun in 1861.

THIS RARE INTERSTELLAR COMET IS SPEWING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF WATER INTO SPACE

When comets orbit around the sun, the debris they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail, according to NASA.

The dust or debris left behind by Comet Thatcher will eventually hit the atmosphere and burn up, creating the "shooting stars" type of dazzling sky show that people love.

The meteor shower will take place near a star called Vega, the fifth-brightest star in the night sky.

APRIL SKYWATCHING GUIDE: SEE THE FIRST FULL MOON OF SPRING, SPOT MERCURY, MARVEL AT A METEOR SHOWER AND MORE

Most of the U.S. will experience little cloud coverage by the end of the night, near the peak of the meteor shower, except for the West Coast and parts of the South.

The peak of the meteor shower will occur after midnight and before dawn on April 22.