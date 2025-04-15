Lyrid meteor shower 2025: When and where to look up

April's celestial excitement continues early next week with the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

Known for its fast and bright meteors, the Lyrid meteor shower is active during late April. This year's peak occurs from Monday night into Tuesday morning for those in the U.S.

This shower is produced by space debris from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcherm. NASA says the comet was originally discovered by astronomer A.E. Thatcher in 1861 and has not completed an entire orbit around the Sun since then.

The comet is estimated to take about 415 years to complete a full orbit. Astronomers say the average meteor shower usually produces 10-20 meteors per hour, but sometimes, the event can produce as many as 100 meteors per hour.

Since the Moon is in its waning phase, lunar light pollution will be minimal, making it easier to see the meteors.

According to NASA, the Lyrids' radiant point is in the Lyra constellation near the brightest star in the constellation, Vega. As one of the brightest stars in the sky, Vega serves as a good starting point for looking for the meteors, but NASA said it's best to view the Lyrids away from their radiant.

Find a dark place away from city lights to watch the meteor shower. To improve your viewing experience, give your eyes about 15 minutes to adjust to the dark.

Your best bet to see the Lyrids is before moonrise, which happens in the pre-dawn hours for much of the U.S. Check timeanddate.com to find out when the Moon rises in your area.

If this celestial show disappoints or cloud cover gets in the way, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in early May could offer another chance to see shooting stars in the night sky. The Eta Aquarids peak on May 3-4, according to NASA.