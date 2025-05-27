3 ancient tombs dating back thousands of years unearthed in Egypt

LUXOR, Egypt – Archaeologists have unearthed three ancient tombs in Egypt dating back over 3,500 years to the New Kingdom.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the significant discovery on Monday, hailing it as a "major scientific and archaeological achievement."

The ministry notes that two of the newly found tombs date to Egypt’s Eighteenth Dynasty (beginning 1550 B.C.), while the third dates to the Eighth Dynasty (beginning 2181 B.C.). The tombs belonged to "senior statesmen" of their respective eras.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy underscored the discovery as a testament to Egypt's profound archaeological heritage.

"This discovery, made entirely by Egyptian hands, reflects the great capabilities of Egyptian archaeological cadres in achieving unique discoveries with international resonance," Fathy said.

The archaeological mission plans to continue its work, cleaning and studying the remaining inscriptions to further identify the tomb owners and prepare the findings for scientific publication.

Officials anticipate this find will significantly boost the country's cultural tourism and solidify its archaeological leadership.