Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Bronze sword inscribed with legendary Egyptian pharaoh's name unearthed in 3,200-year-old military outpost

Nestled in the Nile Delta, the remarkably well-preserved outpost at Tell Al-Abqain dates back to the reign of Pharaoh Ramesses II, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Archeologists say they have discovered the sunken Stone Age ruins of a 7,000-year-old road at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. 01:45

FILE – Archeologists find 7,000-year-old road under the sea

Archeologists say they have discovered the sunken Stone Age ruins of a 7,000-year-old road at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

CAIRO, Egypt – A groundbreaking archaeological discovery has unearthed a 3,200-year-old military fort deep within Egypt's Beheira Governorate. 

Nestled in the Nile Delta, the remarkably well-preserved outpost at Tell Al-Abqain dates back to the reign of Pharaoh Ramesses II, the third ruler of the Nineteenth Dynasty, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.

The Egyptian archaeological mission of the Supreme Council of Archaeological headed by Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al-Kharadli discovered a group of architectural units of milk bricks for military barracks for soldiers, weapons, food and food storage from the modern state era, during the excavations in the area of the Tal Abbqain archaeological site in the center of Hosh Essa, Bahira Governorate.

(Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Led by Dr. Ahmed Said El-Kharadly, the archaeological team made a sensational find: a bronze sword believed to have once belonged to the legendary King Ramesses II himself.

Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.

A bronze sword of King Ramses II was found, and archaeological evidence confirms the historical and archaeological importance of the fortress.

(Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Other significant finds include more weapons, tools, personal belongings and even remnants of food supplies, providing invaluable insights into the fort's daily operations and the challenges faced by its defenders.

The fortress also revealed a captivating burial site of a cow – a symbol of power, wealth and good fortune in ancient Egyptian culture. Nearby, archaeologists uncovered stone artifacts and a bronze ring engraved with religious symbols.

  • Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.
    Image 1 of 5

    Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near the ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

  • Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.
    Image 2 of 5

    Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near the ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

  • Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.
    Image 3 of 5

    Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near the ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

  • Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.
    Image 4 of 5

    Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near the ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

  • Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate.
    Image 5 of 5

    Archaeologists have uncovered military barracks and weapons storage near the ancient Tal Abbakain monuments in Egypt's Bahira Governorate. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Archaeology, explained that the fort, strategically positioned on the Western War Road, played a crucial role in protecting Egypt from attacks by neighboring tribes. 

Archaeologists said its meticulous design and construction showcase the skill and ingenuity of ancient Egyptian engineers.

Tags
Loading...