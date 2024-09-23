Bronze sword inscribed with legendary Egyptian pharaoh's name unearthed in 3,200-year-old military outpost

CAIRO, Egypt – A groundbreaking archaeological discovery has unearthed a 3,200-year-old military fort deep within Egypt's Beheira Governorate.

Nestled in the Nile Delta, the remarkably well-preserved outpost at Tell Al-Abqain dates back to the reign of Pharaoh Ramesses II, the third ruler of the Nineteenth Dynasty, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Led by Dr. Ahmed Said El-Kharadly, the archaeological team made a sensational find: a bronze sword believed to have once belonged to the legendary King Ramesses II himself.

Other significant finds include more weapons, tools, personal belongings and even remnants of food supplies, providing invaluable insights into the fort's daily operations and the challenges faced by its defenders.

The fortress also revealed a captivating burial site of a cow – a symbol of power, wealth and good fortune in ancient Egyptian culture. Nearby, archaeologists uncovered stone artifacts and a bronze ring engraved with religious symbols.

Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Archaeology, explained that the fort, strategically positioned on the Western War Road, played a crucial role in protecting Egypt from attacks by neighboring tribes.

Archaeologists said its meticulous design and construction showcase the skill and ingenuity of ancient Egyptian engineers.