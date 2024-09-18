Search
See it: Partial lunar eclipse of Supermoon dazzles US skies in celestial double feature

If you missed the eclipse, you're out of luck. However, you can still catch the Supermoon on Wednesday night.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A Supermoon, known as the Harvest Moon, lit up the sky across the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday night. 00:30

Skywatchers across US treated to partial lunar eclipse, full Supermoon

A Supermoon, known as the Harvest Moon, lit up the sky across the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK – Did you miss the breathtaking show that unfolded Tuesday night in the sky? 

Skywatchers across the U.S. were treated to a rare celestial double feature: a partial lunar eclipse and a Supermoon.

  • The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey.
    Image 1 of 4

    The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn)

  • The full Harvest Supermoon is eclipsed over New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.
    Image 2 of 4

    The full Harvest Supermoon is eclipsed over New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn)

  • The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
    Image 3 of 4

    The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn)

  • Image 4 of 4

    A partial eclipse of the full Harvest moon is seen over downtown San Diego from Humphreys Concerts By the Bay on September 17, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Daniel Knighton)

The Moon not only appeared brighter but also larger as it approached perigee – its closest point to Earth in its orbit – which happened Wednesday morning.

For those lucky enough to witness this celestial event, it was a truly unforgettable sight. Video here, captured by @final_ghoul_, shows the Moon from a highway in Swartz Creek, Michigan, about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Scituate, Massachusetts, the combination of the lunar eclipse and Supermoon created a mesmerizing spectacle over the Scituate Lighthouse that was truly awe-inspiring.

The harvest moon, a full supermoon, rises over Scituate Light (the Scituate Lighthouse) in Scituate, Massachusetts, United States on September 17, 2024.

(Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu / Getty Images)

Tuesday's full Moon is often referred to as the Harvest Moon or Corn Moon, reflecting its significance to farmers. As the sun begins its descent, this lunar luminary provides extra hours of light, aiding in the harvest of crops.

A perfect example of this was witnessed by farmers at Malkow Farms in Monroe, Wisconsin, as the Supermoon shined brightly on their soybeans.

A supermoon rises over a soybean harvest at Malkow Farms in Monroe, Wisconsin, on September 17, 2024.

(Ross Harried/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

If you missed the eclipse, you're out of luck. However, you can still catch the Supermoon on Wednesday night. Although the eclipse has passed, the Moon will continue to appear larger and brighter than usual. 

So, be sure to grab your telescope or binoculars and head outside to enjoy this celestial wonder.

