See it: Partial lunar eclipse of Supermoon dazzles US skies in celestial double feature

NEW YORK – Did you miss the breathtaking show that unfolded Tuesday night in the sky?

Skywatchers across the U.S. were treated to a rare celestial double feature: a partial lunar eclipse and a Supermoon.

The Moon not only appeared brighter but also larger as it approached perigee – its closest point to Earth in its orbit – which happened Wednesday morning.

For those lucky enough to witness this celestial event, it was a truly unforgettable sight. Video here, captured by @final_ghoul_, shows the Moon from a highway in Swartz Creek, Michigan, about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Scituate, Massachusetts, the combination of the lunar eclipse and Supermoon created a mesmerizing spectacle over the Scituate Lighthouse that was truly awe-inspiring.

Tuesday's full Moon is often referred to as the Harvest Moon or Corn Moon, reflecting its significance to farmers. As the sun begins its descent, this lunar luminary provides extra hours of light, aiding in the harvest of crops.

A perfect example of this was witnessed by farmers at Malkow Farms in Monroe, Wisconsin, as the Supermoon shined brightly on their soybeans.

If you missed the eclipse, you're out of luck. However, you can still catch the Supermoon on Wednesday night. Although the eclipse has passed, the Moon will continue to appear larger and brighter than usual.

So, be sure to grab your telescope or binoculars and head outside to enjoy this celestial wonder.