See it: Swimmers dodge death as boulders bombard popular Utah waterfall

BOULDER, Utah – A refreshing dip in a popular Utah waterfall turned into a terrifying escape from death when a sudden rockfall sent massive boulders plummeting near unsuspecting visitors.

While families filmed their loved ones playing in the water at Lower Calf Creek Falls in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument , several boulders unexpectedly crashed down from an overhang, landing between the swimmers and the shore.

The dramatic incident, captured on video and shared by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Wednesday, miraculously resulted in no injuries. However, officials noted that similar events have caused injuries in the past.

The BLM explained that due to the cliff's overhang, rocks can land a significant distance from the cliff base, including in the swimming area and on the shoreline.

"The safety of our visitors is our top priority," National Monument Manager Ade Nelson said. "Outdoor recreation can be inherently unpredictable. This is not a backyard swimming pool, but rather a remote and natural place. Lower Calf Creek Falls is a world-famous destination, and we want to make sure everyone understands the risks when they visit."

The popular destination involves a 6.0-mile round-trip hike along Calf Creek to reach the base of the 126-foot waterfall.

In response to the incident, BLM geologists and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office will conduct a safety assessment of the site in the coming weeks.

This collaboration follows a similar assessment last year, which was prompted after a visitor was struck by a falling rock and required a medical helicopter evacuation. Managers will determine future actions based on the recommendations from this assessment.

"We are working hard to assess the situation and figure out how to reduce the risk," Nelson added.