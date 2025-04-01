Watch: Louisiana deputies wrangle 9-foot alligator that lumbered into home

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. – Deputies in Louisiana protect their communities from all kinds of threats, even the wildest, such as in Livingston Parish, when the night shift got the call to remove a 9-foot alligator from a home.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the unusual "arrest" when two deputies responded to a home about the large intruder.

Deputies said it was not the only time that deputies have responded to an alligator call.

"It’s not fairly common, but we still get them a lot," LPSO Deputy Nicolas Bean told FOX & Friends this week. "This is the largest call I’ve gotten for an alligator."

When LPSO arrived at the scene, they found the alligator on the back patio near the outdoor kitchen.

"There was a wild gator hissing at us, just wild, angry," Bean told FOX & Friends.

The videos posted by LPSO showed a civilian on top of the alligator as deputies used a rope to wrangle the toothy creature.

LPSO Sgt. Bradley Harrel said the homeowners’ friend, who happened to raise alligators, was the one seen in a T-shirt and shorts sitting on the angry gator.

After being safely captured and quickly measured to confirm the 9-foot-long alligator’s size, the unhappy gator was released back into the river behind the Louisiana home.

While gator wrangling wasn’t part of LPSO training, it might be now.

Harrel said he received some of his reptile know-how from watching Steve Erwin.