Destructive invasive lizard species spreading through Florida, Southeast

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Florida Keys is the latest area to report a sighting of a giant invasive lizard species that experts warn could cause significant harm to the region’s native ecosystem.

Recently, the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex said that North Key Largo was home to a sighting of an Argentine black and white tegu, a reptile native to South America.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission believes the species began colonizing in Florida through escapes or intentional releases from captivity.

In addition to the Sunshine State, reports of the tegu have now been confirmed in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

"Argentine black and white tegus are large lizards that can grow up to nearly five feet in length," biologists explained. "They have a distinctive mottled black-and-white pattern, often arranged into bands across their back and tail."

These reptiles are also skilled swimmers, making the coastal areas and swamps of the Southeast ideal nesting grounds.

Tegus are omnivores with a broad diet but have a particular fondness for the eggs of ground-nesting birds and other reptiles.

A map produced by the University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health highlighted thousands of sightings, with most concentrated along Florida’s Treasure Coast and down to southern Miami-Dade County.

While the Argentine black and white tegu is generally not harmful to humans, the university notes that they are known to defend themselves using their tails and sharp teeth if they feel threatened or cornered.

Florida wildlife officials have expressed concern over the tegu’s potential damage to the state’s other animals, particularly sea turtles and gopher tortoises.

Tegus are known to prey on these species' eggs, complicating ongoing conservation efforts for vulnerable animals.

The FWC is urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the invasive lizard to help researchers track and manage its spread.

Florida residents who spot the reptiles are encouraged to report sightings by calling the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681.