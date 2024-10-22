Deer found with large bone stuck in mouth along popular California reservoir

LOS ANGELES – A heartbreaking incident unfolded at the Hollywood Reservoir in Los Angeles when a deer was spotted with a large bone lodged in its mouth.

California resident Drew Tappon captured the distressed animal on video on Oct. 14, naming it Flopsy.

"The poor thing cannot eat," Tappon said on Facebook after discovering the animal.

The bone, likely a femur, was blocking Flopsy's throat, preventing her from eating or drinking.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the lake's entrance to search for the deer, but despite their efforts, they were unable to locate her.

Biologist Kevin Howells explained to FOX 11 in Los Angeles that this was a unique situation, as deer typically graze on vegetation. The bone obstruction posed a serious threat to Flopsy's health and survival.

"She's wounded. She's injured. She feels vulnerable. She's malnourished," Howells said.

In a Facebook post, Tappon wrote that he went to the reservoir to spot the deer but was unable to find her. He wrote that California Fish and Wildlife had ceased their search.

"They couldn’t find her, so they packed up and left us to sort our feelings of sadness, anger and incredulity," Tappon said. "The sad acknowledgment that Flopsy wasn’t there today was a heavy thing to accept … I’m going to transition my expectations and envision her safe and comfortable, running around with her pack, like the young doe she was."

While the deer remains missing, Howells told FOX 11 that he will continue to search for her, with the goal of tranquilizing her, assessing her condition and potentially removing the bone.