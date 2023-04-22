'Loon fallout': Strange weather phenomenon causes birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin

ANTIGO, Wisc. – Migrating birds are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin and left helpless in roads and cow pastures to die, rescuers warn.

The Raptor Education Group, Inc. in Antigo said they had received calls over two days on stranded loons – which can't walk – after a perfect weather setup allowed the phenomena to occur.

"A few loons can be a normal situation of a loon accidentally landing as a mistake," the nonprofit said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

However, due to the many calls the group has received, combined with the region's winter mix of ice, rain and unstable air currents this week, they said it appears a "loon fallout" is occurring.

"That occurs when atmospheric conditions are such that the migrating loons develop ice on their body as they fly at high altitude and crash-land when they are no longer able to fly due to the weight of the ice on their body or the interference with their flight ability," said the group, which helps in the care and rehabilitation of wild birds.

Currently, loons have been seen on land in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford, Neva, Rice Lake, Antigo and Drummond, the REGI staff said. Other areas may be involved as well.

‘Loons cannot walk!’

The group's founder and director, Marge Gibson, said this event has been different from those in the past.

"One reason is that of more public involvement … that made it possible for loons to be found, that in past events may not have been," she said.

After evaluation, Gibson said some of the loons will be released into large open lakes so that they can continue in their migration. If there are any questions at all about the bird's injury, the loons will be brought in for evaluation and care before release.

"Loons cannot walk! They will need your help," the group said in a Facebook post. "If you find a loon on land or on a road or cow pasture, realize that it cannot walk."

Loon's legs are placed to the back of the bird and made for swimming and diving, not walking, according to REGI. They also cannot fly from small ponds as they need a quarter mile or more of open water to run across and get airborne.

"Do not take them to small ponds for release," Gibson said.

According to Gibson, some of the migrating loons will stay in Wisconsin while others are still on their way to Canada. She has been in touch with loon biologists in Canada and even Montana, where they are noticing a similar pattern.

"Midwest loons are migrating now," she said. "They come mostly from the Gulf of Mexico, unlike East Coast loons that can winter in the open ocean. Our lakes freeze, preventing overwintering."

Since loons can be difficult to handle, the group advises residents to call their local wildlife center for advice.