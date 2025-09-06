Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Lioness takes selfies while playing with hidden camera at Oregon Zoo

Native to Sub-Saharan Africa, lions are part of the Serengeti exhibit at Oregon Zoo.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Lions find, play with hidden camera at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fearsome lions recently showed their playful – and photogenic – side at the Oregon Zoo, where keepers placed a hidden camera in their habitat.

In a video shared on Wednesday, a lioness appears to discover the camera on a bed of hay.

She then proceeds to paw and chew on the device, as it continued to film the curious kitty.

The camera got close-up shots of sharp teeth, spindly whiskers and even a few paw beans. 

And there were a few ultra-close shots of what the inside of a lion's mouth looks like as the she tried to eat the camera.

She, along with the other lions, are part of the Serengeti exhibit at Oregon Zoo, according to officials. 

