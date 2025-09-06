Watch: Lioness takes selfies while playing with hidden camera at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fearsome lions recently showed their playful – and photogenic – side at the Oregon Zoo, where keepers placed a hidden camera in their habitat.

In a video shared on Wednesday, a lioness appears to discover the camera on a bed of hay.

She then proceeds to paw and chew on the device, as it continued to film the curious kitty.

The camera got close-up shots of sharp teeth, spindly whiskers and even a few paw beans.

And there were a few ultra-close shots of what the inside of a lion's mouth looks like as the she tried to eat the camera.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

She, along with the other lions, are part of the Serengeti exhibit at Oregon Zoo, according to officials.