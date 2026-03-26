Large whale found dead after washing ashore on New York City beach

QUEENS, NY - A dead whale was found on a beach in Queens on Thursday, just a few days after its body was seen floating south of Long Island, New York.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) said it received an alert of a whale's carcass washed up on Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, Thursday morning.

Just two days before on Tuesday, AMSEAS received notice of a whale's carcass floating about 15 miles south of Long Island.

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As officials arrived at the beach to investigate, the whale was confirmed as the same one seen floating near Long Island a few days prior.

It was identified as a Sei whale, approximately 40 feet long. Sei whales are an endangered whale species under the Endangered Species Act.

They average between 40 and 60 feet long and can live between 50 and 70 years, according to NOAA Fisheries.

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AMSEAS said it is working closely with New York City, state and NOAA Fisheries officials to secure and monitor the whale and is coordinating a response team to conduct a necropsy on Friday to hopefully determine the whale's cause of death.

All whales, dolphins and porpoises are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which makes it illegal to touch, harm or feed these animals.

The agency said to keep a 150-foot distance from any stranded or injured animals you may come across, and call trained responders to handle the situation.

"It is important to remember that whales in the surf are still dangerous, even when deceased," AMSEAS said.

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To report strandings of marine mammals and sea turtles in New York, you can call the New York State Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829.

The public can also report sightings of healthy marine mammals and sea turtles in and around New York to sightings@amseas.org.