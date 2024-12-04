Search
Dead bat found among kid toys by Florida mother tests positive for rabies, deputies say

Rabies is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites or scratches from an infected animal. Each year, 60,000 Americans receive medical care following a potential rabies exposure.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida mother made a chilling discovery after a rabid bat was found hidden among her children's toys.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's the fifth such case of rabid bats found in the county this year.

Deputies were alerted to the latest encounter on Nov. 27 when the concerned Lakeland mother called for help after finding the dead bat in a bag.

LATEST CASE OF FATAL BAT DISEASE FOUND IN UTAH AT CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK

FILE – A little brown bat roosts on tree bark.

(MyLoupe/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Animal control officers responded and collected the bat, and initiated a rabies investigation.

The bat was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa, where it tested positive for rabies. 

"Luckily this family's pet is vaccinated against this dangerous disease," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

BATS ACT AS ‘FLYING METEOROLOGICAL STATIONS’ DETECTING URBAN HEAT ISLANDS, STUDY SHOWS

Judd has urged residents to exercise extreme caution when encountering wildlife

"Please do not hesitate to contact us if you come into contact with sick, injured or deceased wildlife," he emphasized.

Rabies is a serious and often fatal viral disease that can affect all mammals, including humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it has been largely eradicated in developed countries, it still poses a significant threat in many parts of the world.

Rabies is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites or scratches from an infected animal.

Each year, 60,000 Americans receive medical care following a potential rabies exposure, the CDC notes.

