Watch: Rare footage captures endangered baby foxes frolicking in California desert

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.– A family of some of the littlest foxes in North America was caught on camera running through the California desert.

Kit foxes are nocturnal animals who mostly come out at night to do their hunting.

San Joaquin kit foxes, the foxes pictured in the video, are native to California and endangered, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Fully grown, San Joaquin kit foxes only weigh about 5 pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

A California Bureau of Land Management trail camera near the Carrizo Plain National Monument recorded the foxes at their den, around 2 a.m. in late March.

In the video, the tiny kit foxes run after each other, eyes aglow in the night-vision camera. Kit foxes can be identified by their tan bodies and black-tipped tails, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

ALD EAGLE CAUGHT BY FISH HOOK IN TEXAS TAKES FIRST FLIGHT TOWARD RECOVERY

Kit foxes have large ears that dissipate heat, helping keep the foxes cool in the desert.

It appears there are six kit foxes in total; some adults and some smaller kits, or baby foxes.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said San Joaquin kit foxes face a number of threats in the wild, such as habitat loss, diseases, wildfire and predation and competition from other animals.

All of these factors lead to the death of the foxes, as well as a reduction in their prey populations.