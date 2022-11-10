Search

Earth & Space
Newly-launched JPSS-2 satellite to help forecast climate change, track extreme weather

The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early Thursday morning.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) mission will lift off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. Here's what it plans to do. (Video courtesy of NASA) 02:54

Overview of NOAA's Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)

NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) mission will lift off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. Here's what it plans to do. (Video courtesy of NASA)

A new satellite made to help forecasters better predict extreme weather and monitor climate change is headed to space.

The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early Thursday morning.

    The JPSS-2 Rocket launches from California. ( )

    The Mobile Service Tower at Space Launch Complex-3 has been retracted and secured in the launch position, revealing the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to launch JPSS-2 and LOFTID, ULA says.  (Twitter:@ulalaunch)

    The JPSS-2 weather observatory for NOAA and NASA is mounted atop its ride to space, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, in preparation for launch at Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    The JPSS-2 weather observatory for NOAA and NASA is mounted atop its ride to space, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, in preparation for launch at Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    The JPSS-2 weather observatory for NOAA and NASA is mounted atop its ride to space, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, in preparation for launch at Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    The JPSS-2 weather observatory for NOAA and NASA is mounted atop its ride to space, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, in preparation for launch at Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    The JPSS-2 weather observatory for NOAA and NASA is mounted atop its ride to space, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, in preparation for launch at Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    United Launch Alliance (ULA) hoists its Centaur upper stage atop the Atlas V rocket that will launch the JPSS-2 mission for NOAA and NASA. Photo credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    United Launch Alliance (ULA) hoists its Centaur upper stage atop the Atlas V rocket that will launch the JPSS-2 mission for NOAA and NASA. Photo credit: United Launch Alliance ( )

    The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V first stage was raised vertically by the overhead MST crane and maneuvered it onto the Fixed Launch Platform (FLP) for the upcoming Atlas V JPSS-2 mission for NASA. Photo by United Launch Alliance ( )

    At Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, teams hoist the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) mission into a vertical position in preparation for a move into the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) on Sept. 28, 2022. (USSF 30th Space Wing/Steve Gerlich)

JPSS-2 will head into a low-Earth orbit and scan the globe from the North to the South Pole, crossing the equator 14 times a day. The satellite will capture data from 512 miles above Earth that inform weather forecasts, extreme weather events and climate change.

The JPSS-2 satellite will provide data for weather models used by meteorologists and weather apps. Measurements of temperatures, moisture and clouds will be taken to better improve forecasts.

The 5,500-pound satellite has four main instruments to measure weather and climate: 

  • Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder (ATMS) – Inspects inside of clouds and storms and can view the structure of the atmosphere.
  • Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) – Scans images of hurricanes, floods, dust storms, cloud patterns, and ocean color. It also helps locate and map wildfires.
  • Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS) – Works to take detailed measurements of the atmospheric conditions needed to generate extreme weather forecasts days in advance.
  • Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite (OMPS) – Tracks ozone concentration in the atmosphere and measures aerosols emitted from volcanoes and particulates from wildfires.

JPSS-2 is the third satellite in the Joint Polar Satellite System series and will be renamed NOAA-21 after reaching orbit. JPSS-2 will continue the work of its predecessors, NOAA-20 (formerly JPSS-1) and the NOAA-NASA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi-NPP).

This was a special mission for scientists as the mission from Vandenberg was the last for Atlas V as the pad will soon be modified to support the ULA's new Vulcan rocket.

