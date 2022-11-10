Newly-launched JPSS-2 satellite to help forecast climate change, track extreme weather

A new satellite made to help forecasters better predict extreme weather and monitor climate change is headed to space.

The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California early Thursday morning.

JPSS-2 will head into a low-Earth orbit and scan the globe from the North to the South Pole, crossing the equator 14 times a day. The satellite will capture data from 512 miles above Earth that inform weather forecasts, extreme weather events and climate change.

The JPSS-2 satellite will provide data for weather models used by meteorologists and weather apps. Measurements of temperatures, moisture and clouds will be taken to better improve forecasts.

The 5,500-pound satellite has four main instruments to measure weather and climate:

Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder (ATMS) – Inspects inside of clouds and storms and can view the structure of the atmosphere.

Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) – Scans images of hurricanes, floods, dust storms, cloud patterns, and ocean color. It also helps locate and map wildfires.

Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS) – Works to take detailed measurements of the atmospheric conditions needed to generate extreme weather forecasts days in advance.

Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite (OMPS) – Tracks ozone concentration in the atmosphere and measures aerosols emitted from volcanoes and particulates from wildfires.

JPSS-2 is the third satellite in the Joint Polar Satellite System series and will be renamed NOAA-21 after reaching orbit. JPSS-2 will continue the work of its predecessors, NOAA-20 (formerly JPSS-1) and the NOAA-NASA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi-NPP).

This was a special mission for scientists as the mission from Vandenberg was the last for Atlas V as the pad will soon be modified to support the ULA's new Vulcan rocket.