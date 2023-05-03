Search
Customs officials discover 22 snakes in airline passenger's bag

The woman was arriving in India from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting to smuggle 22 snakes of various species and sizes, officials said. A chameleon was also seized.

Indian customs officials show why they are true guardians of wildlife

CHENNAI, India – This woman took ‘snakes on a plane’ to a whole new altitude, proving Indian customs officials are true guardians of wildlife.

Chennai Customs said they intercepted a female passenger with dozens of snakes in her check-in baggage. Needless to say, firs-sss sss sss-t class was denied. 

Customs officials discover 22 snakes in woman's bag

Chennai Customs officials are seen in a video they released showing the snakes packed in various transparent plastic containers.

(CBIC / Dept. of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India)

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting to smuggle 22 snakes of various species and sizes, officials said. A chameleon was also seized.

In a video released by Chennai Customs, the reptiles could be seen packed in various transparent plastic containers.

The Parliament of India enacted the Wild Life Protection Act in 1972 to protect plants and animal species, just like the ones attempted to be smuggled.

In January of this year at the same airport, 45 ball pythons, 3 marmosets, 3-star tortoises and 8 corn snakes were also confiscated from a passenger's luggage.

