Massive humpback whale found stranded on Delaware beach with spring break underway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A massive humpback whale recently washed ashore near a popular spring break destination in Delaware.

Measuring 35 feet long and weighing 14 tons, the animal was seen in the surf zone near Delaware Seashore State Park in Rehoboth Beach, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reported on Wednesday.

They noted that their team, along with the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute, are currently on-site to respond to the situation.

FOX Weather has reached out to the DNREC for additional information.

Humpback whales and other marine animals usually beach or become stranded due to a number of factors, such as injury, illness, exposure to noise pollution, and habitat loss, according to the Delaware DNREC.

Humpback whales are found throughout the world's oceans, according to NOAA. Two populations of humpback whales are known to feed in the North Atlantic during spring, summer and fall.