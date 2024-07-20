When you can see the Milky Way Galaxy this summer without a telescope

Containing dust, planets and an estimated 100 billion stars, our Milky Way Galaxy will be putting on a show at times this summer such that it can be seen with the naked eye from certain parts of the U.S.

While Americans would be able to see the galaxy sometime from early February to late October, pinpointing the best month for viewing depends on how far north or south a person lives, according to Capture the Atlas:

For people in Alaska, the best time to see the Milky Way is from the middle of March to the middle of May.

For people in New York and the northern half of the contiguous U.S., the best time is from late March to late August.

For people in Florida and other parts of the southern half of the country, the period from late March to late September is the ticket.

Which part of the month has the best views of the Milky Way?

To help narrow down when you can look up and see the Milky Way in full detail, consider when the sky is as dark as possible, specifically regarding the Moon and bright moonlight.

The darkest skies are seen during the New Moon, when the night side of the Moon is facing Earth, essentially erasing moonlight from the night skies, according to NASA. So the best times to spot the Milky Way are the few days before and after the New Moon.

For the rest of this summer, the New Moons are on Aug. 4 and Sept. 2.

What time will the Milky Way be most visible?

Skygazers will either need to stay up late or wake up early to catch the best glimpse of our galaxy.

Capture the Atlas said the peak viewing times are between midnight and 5 a.m. local time.

Where is the best place to see the Milky Way?

Dark skies create ideal conditions for seeing our galaxy. That means skygazers need to go where little to no light pollution can block their view.

For example, many national parks provide visitors with opportunities to see the night sky without being obstructed by the intrusive glow of city lights.

Also, areas where the sky is as cloud-free as possible are ideal for viewing the Milky Way.

