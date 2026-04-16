SEE IT: Group of hikers rescued in rural part of Wyoming due to inadequate preperation

ALBANY COUNTY, Wya. – Hikers exploring the rural backcountry needed rescuing after realizing they were unprepared deep into the expedition.

On Tuesday, members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched regarding two hikers in the Vedauwoo Recreation Area in Wyoming, where the group had been exploring.

"This incident serves as an important reminder to anyone recreating in Albany County: always be prepared before heading into the outdoors," read a statement from the sheriff’s office. "Carrying a GPS device or other reliable navigation tool can make a critical difference, especially in areas where cell service is limited or nonexistent."

About five miles into the hike, the individuals realized they were unprepared and were with inadequate equipment, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the rescue taking place at night and the rugged, rural terrain, sheriff's deputies used four-wheelers to access the area and safely locate the hikers.

Thankfully, the individuals were safely located and extracted from the area without injury.

FLASH LIGHT FAILURE ENDS IN NIGHT TIME HIGH-ELEVATION RESCUE AT COLORADO STATE PARK

Know your limits

The National Park Service suggests asking yourself these questions before hiking: