Flash light failure ends in night time high-elevation rescue at Colorado state park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – When a group of climbers failed to bring flashlights on an excursion in Eldorado Canyon State Park, with the darkness came distress, resulting in a high-elevation rescue in the popular Colorado outdoor area.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the three-person group reported they were unable to continue their ascent up the Naked Edge climbing route after losing their location, and not having headlamps to light their way when night fell on the challenging climb.

Officials said the climbers encountered challenges with rope management and pace, delaying the group until darkness made for a dangerous, high-stakes situation.

On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a report of climbers in need of assistance, triggering a response from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Boulder Emergency Squad.

The group was separated, with the lead climber situated above the two others on the climb.

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At approximately 10:30 p.m., rescuers reached the first climber and provided warming supplies after he had spent hours in frigid conditions.

"Additionally, climbers should bring sufficient food and water to sustain themselves in the event of delays, as well as appropriate layers to stay warm in rapidly changing mountain weather conditions," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

A volunteer rescuer then rappelled approximately 105-feet from the top of the climb to reach the lower two climbers, securing them about an hour later.

In video of the high-elevation rescue, the two lower climbers appear to be wearing thin layers—or possibly no shirts at all—and are quickly met by rescuers with jackets.

The two climbers were then assisted up the route by rescuers, who helped the two climbers in completing the technical portion of the climb at approximately 12:58 a.m.

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All three climbers safely returned to the trail head at approximately 2:25 a.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media, "Climbers attempting long or technical routes should carefully manage their time and ensure they have a realistic plan to complete their objective well before dark. Always carry reliable headlamps with extra batteries, even for routes expected to be completed during daylight hours."