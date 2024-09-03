Grizzly bear attacks archery hunter in eastern Idaho national forest

ISLAND PARK, Idaho – An archery hunter was attacked by an adult male grizzly bear on Sunday morning, while he and a friend were hunting for elk in eastern Idaho’s Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Idaho Fish and Game said the bear knocked down one of the hunters and bit him. He and his friend then used their guns to shoot and kill the bear.

The hunters called 911, with a rescue team transporting the injured man by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

An investigation by Fish and Game Conservation Officers confirmed the hunters acted in self-defense during the surprise encounter with the bear.

"I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter," said Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron. "I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced."

Grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal Law, officials said. They provided the following guidance for anyone who might be hunting in areas where the bears live: