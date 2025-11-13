Beloved ‘Danny’ the white shark found dead after six years of tracking him throughout the Atlantic
After tagging Danny in 2019, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has been able to conduct countless research to further understand the future of white shark conservation.
A white shark named ‘Danny’ was found dead in Canada after being tagged in 2019 by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy for critical research to further understand the future of white shark conservation.
Recently found deceased in Canada, Danny the white shark was first identified in 2014.
After being tagged by Marine Biologist Dr. Greg Skomal in 2019, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC), Danny's pattern of movements throughout the Northwest Atlantic has not only captivated the eyes of viewers but has also brought invaluable knowledge to scientists.
Danny resided mostly along the shores of Cape Cod but had set off ‘pings’ as far north as Nova Scotia and as far south as Georgia, bringing information on white sharks’ migration patterns and behaviors.
A team in Canada is conducting a necropsy to gather more information on his cause of death, as well as grabbing samples that will further scientists' understanding of the species.
This research will advance scientists' knowledge of the conservation of white sharks and their habits and life throughout the Atlantic.
AWSC says the intelligence gained from Danny’s life and data will continue to shape the future of this species.