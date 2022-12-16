Search

Gaggle of gasps: Watch as dozens of snow geese show off their breath on a frigid morning

With temperatures around 25 degrees Thursday morning, dozens, if not hundreds of geese were showing off their breath amid the golden hues of the sunrise.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
With temperatures around 25 degrees Thursday morning, the dozens if not hundreds of geese were showing off their breath amid the golden hues of the sunrise. (Video: Sean Wheeler / Tandem Wheels Photography)

EDISON, Wash. -- A gaggle of snow geese didn't find any snow this frosty morning in Washington's Skagit County, but they found a way to enhance a wintry scene anyway.

With temperatures around 25 degrees Thursday morning, dozens, if not hundreds of geese were showing off their breath amid the golden hues of the sunrise.

Snow geese in Washington

A gaggle of snow geese sit on a frigid morning in Skagit County, Washington. 

(Sean Wheeler / Tandem Wheels Photography / FOX Weather)

"It was pretty incredible to see this, as you have to be lined up just right," Sean Wheeler with Tandem Wheels Photography told FOX Weather.  "If you ever get to see this in person, it's just amazing."

There will be plenty of more chances for those around Western Washington to seek out the serene sunrise scenes as lows are expected to remain below freezing well into next week.

