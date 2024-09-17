Divers remove 31,773 venomous fish from Florida's reefs in record-breaking challenge

DUVAL, Fla. – Armed with spears and nets, a team of determined divers took the plunge into Florida's pristine waters on a mission of environmental importance.

Their target wasn't buried treasure or mythical creatures but a silent invader that threatened the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem: the lionfish.

The ninth annual Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Lionfish Challenge was a fierce battle resulting in the removal of an astonishing 31,773 lionfish, the agency said. A record-breaking 285 divers completed over 700 underwater missions in the free summer-long tournament to eradicate the invasive venomous fish and claim the coveted title of Lionfish King or Queen.

This year’s Lionfish Challenge surpassed all previous tournaments since its inception in 2016, according to the FWC. Among the impressive results, two individuals emerged as champions.

Baye Beaford, a seasoned diver from Duval, claimed the top spot by capturing an astonishing 915 lionfish. In the commercial division, Matt Myers, also from Duval, reigned supreme, hauling in a massive 1,785 pounds of lionfish.

"We're grateful for the Lionfish Challenge participants who worked hard to shatter the previous year's record in removing these invasive species," FWC Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto said. "Congratulations to our 2024 Lionfish King and Commercial Champion; your exceptional efforts are helping defend our precious marine ecosystems."

By removing thousands of predatory reef fish from Florida's waters, participants helped to protect the beauty of the underwater world. According to the FWC, the lionfish's voracious appetite allows them to consume a wide range of native fish species, including commercially important varieties like grouper and snapper. This overconsumption can decimate native fish populations, disrupting the delicate balance of the reef ecosystem.

"The Lionfish Challenge raises awareness of this invasive species and serves as a great way to get people outdoors and involved in conservation by removing invasive lionfish," FWC Executive Director Roger Young said. "Your dedication is truly commendable."

The success of the FWC Lionfish Challenge has also sparked a wave of new tournaments across Florida. Excitement is already brewing for next year's challenge, as state wildlife officials say they hope to shatter more records.