April's full Pink Moon rises in the night sky on Tuesday

April's full Moon, known as the Pink Moon, rises on Tuesday night and will appear bright in the night sky through the end of the week.

The Moon will rise at 7:49 p.m. ET Tuesday for those on the U.S. East Coast. Those in the West will have to wait a few hours to see the full Moon light up the night sky, which rises around 4:48 p.m. PT on the Pacific Coast.

This Moon is known by many names, according to different Native American tribes and cultures worldwide. The Maine Farmers' Almanac started using the Native American names for full Moons in the 1930s.

According to the Farmers' Almanac , the Pink Moon is named for the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, a plant native to the eastern U.S. This bloom is pink and can be a sign of spring.

HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH THE MOON WITH YOUR PHONE

April's full Moon has other native names, including the Egg Moon, Fish Moon and Sprouting Grass Moon. According to the Hebrew calendar, it's also known as the Passover or Pesach Moon.

Full Moon cloud cover forecast

A clear view of the night sky is the only thing you need to enjoy this celestial skyscape.

Those in the Northeast, Southern California and the South may have difficulty getting a good view on Tuesday night, with a 50% or more cloud coverage forecast. A cold front that moved through the Great Lakes on Monday is pushing into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing more rain and cloud cover.

However, skies should be relatively clear for those in the Great Lakes, Upper Plains, Southwest and Southeast.

A full Moon provides a good opportunity to hone those photography skills.

With the Moon appearing full on the days around its peak, photographers around the world have been capturing views of lunar features with international backdrops from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Statue of Liberty in New York.