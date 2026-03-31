What kind of food is packed for the Artemis II space mission?

As our brave astronauts prepare to embark on the Artemis II mission, one might wonder what kinds of food will be brought along for the journey around the moon.

The NASA astronauts embarking on the space mission will spend 10 days in orbit. It begs the question — what kind of food is packed for trips outside the planet?

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According to NASA, the food selection for flying aboard the Orion spacecraft is chosen to support the crew’s health and performance during the mission.

"Food selections are developed in coordination with space food experts and the crew to balance calorie needs, hydration and nutrient intake while accommodating individual crew preferences," a statement from NASA reads.

There are 189 unique menu items available to the crew for the mission, all while considering shelf life, nutritional value and compatibility with Orion’s overall mass.

Unexpected items include macaroni and cheese, barbecue baked brisket, butternut squash, cobbler and lemonade.

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Shelf-stable foods help maintain food safety and quality throughout the ship, while also reducing the risk of crumb-fouling instruments.

Flour tortillas are a common bread item for shuttle astronauts. Tortillas provide an easy solution to the breadcrumb problem and have been used since 1985, according to NASA.

The Artemis crew uses Orion’s portable water dispenser to rehydrate foods and beverages, along with a briefcase-style food warmer to heat meals as needed.

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The preparation for the nutritional plan for the Artemis mission is intentionally simple, using ready-to-eat, hydratable, thermo-stabilized or irradiated foods that can be safely prepared on this mission.