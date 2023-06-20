'Too cute': Alligator appears to smile, wave to Florida woman in funny photo

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – How do you get an alligator to smile and wave for a photo?

Ask DeLeon Springs, Florida, resident Melissa Chadwell to take the photo. That's how!

She recently shared a hilarious photo in the Alligators of Florida Facebook group that caught a lot of people in a chuckle.

"Too cute," Chadwell exclaimed in the post along with the viral snap she took several months ago of a gator trying to climb up onto a dock in Volusia County. The small reptile appeared to be looking for any opportunity to pose.

"It was pure luck that I got this," Chadwell said.

NORTH CAROLINA ALLIGATOR HIDES AMONG DONKEYS TO AVOID CAPTURE, DEPUTIES SAY

As of Tuesday, the post received over 2,400 likes and nearly 600 shares.

Hundreds of people had a lot to say in the comment section of the post:

"He's saying well hello there human"

"Great picture! He looks so happy!"

"Seriously. That is too darn cute. Is that for real"

"Looks like it's trying to reach you about your cars (sic) extended warranty"

"Just giving you a high five! LOL"

FOX 35 in Orlando contributed to this report.