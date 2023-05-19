Search
North Carolina alligator hides among donkeys to avoid capture, deputies say

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Let's call it a game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey – alligator style. 

The New Hanover County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office said a Wilmington woman called them about an alligator getting in her livestock pen where her donkeys were. 

The woman said the alligator had positioned itself next to the barn in the flower bed and would not move. 

(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were informed that the alligator had been on the woman's property for about five years, living in her two ponds. However, now it was causing a threat to her other livestock.

Animal Services Unit deputies responded and took the alligator into custody at the direction of the NC State Wildlife biologist. 

The alligator was relocated safely into the wild.

